Sacred Heart beats Knott County Central 64-32 in Sweet 16 opener

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Sacred Heart (22-7) got 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals from junior Josie Gilvin as the Valkyries beat Knott County Central (20-8) 64-32 on Wednesday afternoon in the Girls Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena.
“I think being active for my team is something that gets us going,” Gilvin said. “When I can be active it makes other people want to put in the same effort I can, so I just try to bring it for everyone.”
SHA head coach Donna Moir has won three state titles as a coach and one as a player.
“Obviously Josie is our energy and the other kids feed off of that,” Moir said. “She causes so much disruption both on offense and defense for other teams.”
Sophomore Reagen Bender led all scorers with 21 points. Sacred outscored the Lady Patriots 22-4 in the second quarter and finished the game with 17 steals and forced 26 turnovers.
It was the first win in the Sacred Heart in the Sweet 16 since winning the championship three consecutive years from 2002-04.
They will face Bowling Green (19-10) in a quarterfinal on Friday at 11 a.m. The Purples held off Bishop Brossart 50-48 in double overtime.
