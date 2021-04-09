Behind the Forecast: Can we manipulate the weather

The National Weather Service along with other government agencies has looked into weather modification, mainly the manipulation of hurricanes. Project STORMFURY ran from 1962 through 1983. Project STORMFURY’s goal was to try to weaken tropical cyclones and flying airplanes into the systems and cloud seeding. The theory was that cloud seeding would help to disrupt the cyclone’s structure, helping to reduce a hurricane’s wind speed by almost 30%. The criteria for hurricanes that could be seeded in this program were very specific. According to NOAA, the storms had to “have less than a 10% chance of making landfall within a day, be in the range of the seeding aircraft, and be an intense storm with a well-formed eye.” Results from seeding Hurricane Beulah in 1963 and Hurricane Debbie in 1969 were promising but inconclusive.