Cardinal Stadium vaccination site set to open public Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mass vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium is set to open to the public in Louisville on Monday.
When it opens, the volunteers and staff members won’t be operating on the fly. They were able to take part in a soft opening on Friday for employees, students and certain media members.
WAVE 3 photojournalist Michael Flynn got his vaccine Friday. It was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine product, so it was only a one-shot procedure.
Flynn, a 20-year veteran of the United States Armed Forces, said he was happy to play his part in protecting the community.
When the site opens on April 12, the staff will be using the two-shot varieties, meaning you’ll have to come back for a second shot, but as far as the logistics of going through the drive-thru process, Flynn said it was easy.
The site will be open for a few weeks and will aim to vaccinate thousands every day.
You can sign up at UofL’s vaccination website.
