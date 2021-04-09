CASA training volunteers to help abused, neglected children in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s no sugar-coating the numbers: Kentucky ranks first in the nation with the highest number of child abuse cases. But by getting involved with a local organization, WAVE Country residents have the chance to step in and help.
The group is called CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA of the River Region trains everyday volunteers to be mentors and advocates to the most vulnerable children in our community.
Since 1984, CASA has helped more than 10,000 abused and neglected children.
”They visit the child, they make sure that the child is going to school, to the doctor, the dentist,” said William Myers, President and CEO of CASA of the River Region “All the things that we think children deserve.”
Even during the pandemic, CASA was able to help 517 children with 215 volunteers, coming up with new ways to see the children twice a month, and then report back to a judge.
”We’ve seen kids virtually, we’ve done drive-by visits, we’ve found new ways to check in with kids and make sure that they’re safe,” Myers said.
On Thursday, CASA hosted its biggest event, the “Embrace a Child Breakfast,” to help raise money and recruit new volunteers. For the last 15 years, Texas Roadhouse has sponsored the event, donating close to $100,000.
The significance of helping others is even stronger this year after Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor died in March.
”Since the passing of Kent, we’ve been grieving, but we absolutely continue to carry on his legacy of giving and being part of the community,” said Amanda Norton, the communications manager for Texas Roadhouse. “We like to say it’s our mission to make every community we’re a part of better than when we found it.”
Click here to learn more about volunteering, or to donate to CASA.
