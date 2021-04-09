Doctors warn against fourth COVID-19 wave in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local doctors are discussing if a fourth COVID wave will hit the Metro area.
During the pandemic, Nichelle Thurston, also known as the Seafood Lady, has been working to expand her business. She just opened her newest location at 601 East Jefferson Street.
What Thurston learned from the last year, she said, is preparing her should another COVID wave happen.
“We are experienced now we know how to get through it,” she said. “We know how to keep ourselves safe by washing our hands and keeping our masks on and doing the things the CDC recommends.”
That’s exactly what doctors at Norton said will prevent another wave from becoming detrimental.
“There’s a large proportion of the population that doesn’t want to get vaccinated. We have to implore them to get vaccinated that’s the only way we are going to stop the spread of this virus,” Dr. Joseph Flynn, the chief medical officer for Norton Medical Group, said.
In light of the recent spread of new strains of the coronavirus, Flynn said a fourth wave could look similar to past outbreaks.
“I think the first thing we will see is an increase in hospitalizations. We will see an increase in overall people becoming infected,” Flynn said,
The timeline of that new wave, he explained, could be sooner rather than later.
“We just got out of spring break last week. Now other counties are on spring break now this is where we will start seeing it over the coming days,” Flynn said.
