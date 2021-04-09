FORECAST: Periods of rain this weekend

- SATURDAY: Highest rain chance mid-morning to mid-afternoon
- SUNDAY: AM showers especially north of the river
- NEXT WEEK: Cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms will approach the region after midnight into the morning hours Saturday. Temperatures stay mild in the 50s and 60s for morning lows. Rain chances ramp up mid to late morning becoming more scattered as the afternoon progresses. A few storms, mainly south of Louisville, could be strong. Highs top out in the lower 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s. It will also be windy with showers moving back in from the west as the night progresses. Scattered showers continue to show up in the data, especially across southern Indiana, during the morning hours as the area of low pressure moves through. The bigger issue may be the wind gusting between 30 and 40 mph.
Next week shows signs of much cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s for much of the week.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.