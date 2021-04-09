FORECAST: Windy, warm today; Isolated thunderstorms possible

- SEVERE T-STORM: A low-end risk is in place mainly along/north of the Ohio River today; I-65>East Saturday
- WINDY: Strong wind gusts over 30 mph will be common today all the way through Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy and warm Friday ahead with the Metro and Central Kentuck likely to reach the 80s with 70s across Indiana. Those along/north of the Ohio River will also run the greater risk for a quick t-storm late this afternoon/evening.
There will be a window for a period of scattered thunderstorms or showers pushing in from the west tonight, otherwise, it will be a windy and warm night.
Windy Saturday is ahead with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the daytime period. A few strong thunderstorms are possible mainly east of I-65. Wind gusts over 35 mph are possible at times.
Windy with showers moving back in from the west as Saturday night progresses.
Showers will likely wrap around into the area on Sunday with the greatest coverage north of I-64.
