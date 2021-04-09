FORECAST: Windy, warm with isolated storms; More rain Saturday

- SEVERE T-STORM: A low-end risk along/north of the Ohio River today; along and east of I-65 Saturday
- WINDY: Strong wind gusts over 30 mph will be common through Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be warm and windy with gusts near 30 MPH and highs in the low 80s. Areas along and north of the Ohio River could see isolated showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.
After the evening storms fade we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies before our next round of showers and thunderstorms approaches from the west after midnight. Expect lows in the 50s across the region tonight.
We’ll remain windy on Saturday as we watch for waves of showers and thunderstorms through the day. Our best rain chances look to be around midday. Some of tomorrow’s thunderstorms may be strong. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s. It will also be windy with showers moving back in from the west as the night progresses.
Showers will likely wrap around into the area on Sunday with the greatest coverage north of I-64.
