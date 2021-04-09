Gov. Beshear signs bill limiting no-knock warrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants more than a year after the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
The law Beshear signed is not the total statewide ban many demonstrators had called for. But it only permits no-knock warrants if there is “clear and convincing evidence” of a violent crime.
Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot several times in her home last year during a botched drug raid by LMPD officers. Her death sparked several months of protests along city streets and has led to several local reforms, including a total ban on no-knock warrants in Louisville.
WAVE 3 News reporter Phylicia Ashley attended the bill-signing event Friday at the Kentucky African American Heritage Center in downtown Louisville, and said Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, sat in the front row as Beshear made his announcement.
This story will be updated.
