Saturday is last chance to claim Derby points

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
There are two races left on Road to the Kentucky Derby, Saturday’s Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park and Keeneland’s Lexington Stakes.
Major focus will be on the Arkansas Derby as favored Concert Tour will be out to improve his status as one of the horses to beat on the First Saturday in May. With an impressive victory in this mile and a eighth race, the Bob Baffert- trainee could end up as the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Of course, Essential Quality, winner of last Saturday’s Blue Grass Stakes, is in the running as the Derby favorite as well.
Concert Tour will try to remain undefeated as he is listed as the even money morning line choice for the Arkansas Derby. This son of Street Sense is coming off a powerful victory in Oaklawn’s Rebel Stakes four weeks ago. He led wire to wire and this effort propelled him as one of the leaders among the 3-year-olds.
While Concert Tour is safely in the Derby field, stablemate Hozier likely needs to at least hit the board in the Arkansas Derby to secure enough Derby points. Hozier finished second in the Rebel and it was a solid performance in what was his first stakes race.
Caddo River will try to rebound in the Rebel for trainer Brad Cox. In that Rebel Stakes, Caddo River chased Concert Tour most of the way until throwing in the towel during the stretch drive and wound up a puzzling fifth as the 6-5 betting choice. With only 10 Derby points to his credit, Caddo River will need a huge effort at Oaklawn to earn his way into the Run for the Roses.
Meanwhile at Keeneland , Proxy is the big favorite to capture the Lexington Stakes. He is currently 20th on the points list and the colt will probably need to deliver a solid performance to convince his camp to point to Churchill Downs.
Proxy is still looking for his first stakes win, having finished second in both the LeComte and the Risen Star. He is coming off a fourth in the Louisiana Derby.
Lexington Stakes entry, Hockey Dad, is currently 25th on the points board. He too will need to step up his game at Keeneland after a close third place finish in the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway.
With a pair to run in the Arkansas Derby, Bob Baffert is also represented in the Lexington with his colt, Bezos. Bezos is listed at 8-1.
