‘She wishes she were dead’: Sentencing for driver in Floyd Co. fatal wrong-way crash continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sentencing continued Friday for the driver charged in a fatal, wrong-way crash in Floyd County.
According to police, Taylor Barefoot, 31, was behind the wheel when she crashed head-on into another vehicle on I-265. The March 7, 2020 crash killed 22-year-old Leah Onstott Dunn, 21-year-old Taylor Cole, Cole’s son Braxton and her unborn child.
In March, Barefoot pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death while driving drunk and one count of involuntary manslaughter. Under the plea agreement, she could face up to 28 years in prison.
On Friday, the state brought two additional witnesses to the stand before resting its case, including a forensic toxicologist who testified Barefoot’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.3% an hour after the accident; she told the court that level is in the “deadly range.”
In addition, the state called Barefoot’s former coworker, Anna Wissel to the stand, who told the court she organized the work party where Barefoot was drinking before the crash. Wissel testified Barefoot was visibly impaired, so much so that she asked for a ride home, to which another coworker agreed.
However, when the party ended, Barefoot had already left, according to Wissel.
Wissel told the court a group of coworkers tried to call Barefoot, and she answered the phone once. Wissel said she overheard her coworker telling Barefoot to pull over. According to testimony, Barefoot responded, “Oh God,” before the call went silent.
The state rested its case, and the defense called Al Wilkins, Barefoot’s father, to the stand.
“Everything she’s got, she earned herself,” Wilkins said when testifying to his daughter’s work ethic.
Wilkins revealed to the court his daughter is an alcoholic, but he was not aware of her disease until after the crash.
He added Barefoot had to be put on suicide watch following the accident, and he said she asked him, “Why am I living and they’re dead?”
“It’s hard to hear your daughter say she wishes she were dead,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins testified Barefoot has been receiving treatment for her alcoholism ever since the accident, which he called “a terrible, tragic mistake.”
The defense called Barefoot’s addiction counselor to the stand, where he testified that an interruption to Barefoot’s treatment could have a dramatic impact on her recovery.
A judge is expected to hand down Barefoot’s sentencing next week.
