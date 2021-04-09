Suspect in Algonquin murder arrested after SWAT situation in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old has been charged with gunning down a man in Algonquin in March.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers spotted Deandre Smithers, 21, Friday in Park Hill; Smithers was wanted on an active warrant for the fatal shooting of Demontray Rhodes on March 16, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff confirmed. The shooting happened in the area of South 12th Street and West Hill Street.
A short time later, Rhodes died at UofL Hospital.
Smithers was arrested on Friday after running from police officers into a Park Hill apartment. SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team members were called for assistance, with SWAT officers ultimately getting into the apartment to take Smithers into custody, Ruoff said.
Bystanders reportedly tried to keep officers from making their way into the apartment and arresting Smithers, which Ruoff said was an attempt to “disrupt the police action.”
“The safety & protection of the community we serve are paramount to LMPD,” she said in a statement. “On scenes, when officers give orders to bystanders it is to ensure the safety of everyone so suspects may be taken into custody in the safest possible manner.”
