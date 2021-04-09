Woman shot, child injured in downtown Louisville road rage incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on South 8th Street around 6:30 p.m.
They found a woman with a gunshot wound, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. She told police someone in another car shot her after she honked her horn when they cut her off.
A toddler inside the victim’s car was also injured by flying debris during the shooting but was otherwise uninjured.
The woman was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to be okay, Smiley said.
Nobody has been arrested; anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.
