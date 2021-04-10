FORECAST: Windy with showers for some Sunday

- TONIGHT: Showers end, breezy and cooler
- SUNDAY: Scattered showers especially along and north of I-64; windy
- NEXT WEEK: Cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers come to an end early this evening as the cold front moves east. We’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will also be breezy at times, especially this evening and again toward sunrise Sunday.
Scattered showers are possible on Sunday, especially along and north of I-64 as an area of low pressure moves through. It will also be windy with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH likely. Highs may struggle to get out of the 50s in areas with showers.
Showers taper off by evening Decreasing clouds Sunday night with lows in the 40s to near 50. The wind will also get weaker as the night moves on. Partly sunny with highs in the 70s.
Cooler temperatures are still expected for most of next week with highs in the 60s.
