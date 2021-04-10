‘He was more than COVID’: 2nd vaccine shot leaves Louisville man grief-stricken over loss of pastor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As thousands of Kentuckians receive their shot of hope every week, some of those people crossing the COVID-19 finish line are reminded of the people they’ve lost.
Drew Nichter didn’t do what most people do after receiving his second shot of the vaccine.
“You know, you see a lot of the vaccination cards; pictures of the vaccination cards being posted, and I just didn’t feel like that was the message that I wanted to put out there,” Nichter said.
In a post on Facebook, Nitcher shared the news to his friends and family, writing:
“The 2nd vaccine does is now traveling through my bloodstream, which I guess means I’ve crossed the COVID finish line. I should probably be excited or happy or whatever. And while I’m grateful to the scientists and doctors who made the vaccine possible, I’m really just sad and bitter all over again that this man…”
In August, Nichter lost who he called his most consistent friend.
“A lot of people depended upon him, a lot of people loved him,” Nitcher explained. “He was a huge, incredible part of a lot of people’s lives.”
Jeff Fuson was the lead pastor at Phos Community Church in Crestwood he died on Aug. 1, 2020 after battling the coronavirus
“He went into the hospital and posted a rather long Facebook post letting everybody know what was going on and asking for people to pray for him, and from that point on, the news just never got better,” Nichter added.
Nichter said Fuson’s death was a loss for people all over the world and as he continues to grieve, he wants his friend’s legacy to be remembered as something beyond the virus.
“He was more than COVID. Just because that’s how his life here ended, that did not define him,” Nichter said.
