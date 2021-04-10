Man injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

Metro Police are investigating a shooting on N. 20th St. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | April 10, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 8:57 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was hurt after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

The shooting happened on North 20th St., between Griffiths Ave and Duncan St. around 8:45 Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a press release the victim was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD’s 1st Division officers are investigating. No suspects have been identified and no one has been arrested.

