Man injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was hurt after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting happened on North 20th St., between Griffiths Ave and Duncan St. around 8:45 Friday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a press release the victim was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD’s 1st Division officers are investigating. No suspects have been identified and no one has been arrested.
