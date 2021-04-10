Racing Louisville FC makes it’s debut on Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Major league professional sports returns to Louisville on Saturday night when Racing Louisville FC kicks off it’s season at Lynn Family Stadium.
The NWSL Challenge Cup brings the Orlando Pride to town. The club is guaranteed four games in the preseason event.
“We’ve got players that have played with the US Women’s National Team, we’ve got players that have won the NWSL, we’ve got players that have won Olympic Gold Medals, " Racing Louisville FC head coach Christy Holly said. “I don’t think there’s too many sports organizations in the state of Kentucky that can say that. I expect something very exciting in the coming years for these players.”
Goalkeeper Michelle Betos is one of the clubs captains.
“I think that the biggest challenge I’ve seen throughout my years in the league is getting the people out there,” Betos said. “Once they’re out there they really enjoy what they see.”
The regular season kicks off on May 15.
