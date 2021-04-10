Sacred Heart advances to final four with 66-54 win over Bowling Green in Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Sacred Heart sophomore Triniti Ralston scored 26 points, including going 16-20 from the free throw line as the Valkyries beat Bowling Green (19-11) 66-54 in a quarterfinal matchup in the Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena.
SHA (23-7) led by just one at halftime but outscored the Purples 17-10 in the third quarter.
“It was very physical this game, and I know I’m always on the floor in each game we play. My mentality was to just let everything slide, keep playing with the team, and keep doing my thing,” Ralston said.
“Triniti came up big time for us, and she has all season. She’s our leader,” Sacred Heart head coach Donna Moir said. “She has the ball in her hand most of the time. She can get to the basket. I was really proud of her. The way she maintained her composure on the floor.”
The win was #699 for Moir in a career that has included a state championship as a player and three as the head coach at Sacred Heart.
She’ll go for #700 on Saturday at 11 a.m. when the Valkyries face Anderson County in a semifinal.
“It’s never been about wins for me,” Moir said. “It’d be nice if we got it tomorrow, but I just want to come out play well and not have any focus on me, because it’s about this team.”
The Lady Bearcats (28-2) won the regular season meeting 69-68 on February 20 at Sacred Heart.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.