FORECAST: Rain ends tonight; drier and warmer Monday

- TONIGHT: Rain ends and winds weaken
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers taper off this evening with decreasing clouds overnight. The wind will get weaker and temperatures will drop into the 40s by Monday morning.
Monday is going to be a nicer and warmer day. Expect a partly sunny sky with a slight chance of a shower late in the day for areas south of Louisville. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday night will feature a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of a shower late. It will be cool with lows in the 40s.
An isolated shower can’t be ruled out to the south of Louisville Tuesday morning, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Temperatures cool down into the lower 60s on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. If the sky clears Wednesday night, temperatures could fall into the 30s in the suburbs.
