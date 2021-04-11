FORECAST: Windy with rain for some today

- TODAY: Rain near and north of I-64, windy and cooler
- TONIGHT: Rain ends and winds weaken
- THIS WEEK: Generally cooler with highs mainly in the 60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers are likely today, mainly near I-64 and points to the north as an area of low pressure moves through. It will be windy with gusts over 30 MPH likely. Areas with showers will stay in the 50s while areas that stay dry reach the 60s.
Showers taper off this evening with decreasing clouds overnight. The wind will weaken and temperatures will drop into the 40s by Monday morning.
Monday is going to be a nicer and warmer day. Expect a partly sunny sky with a slight chance of a shower late in the day for areas south of Louisville. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night will feature a partly cloudy sky and cool temperatures in the 40s.
Cooler temperatures are still expected for most of next week with highs in the 60s.
