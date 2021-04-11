Man dies in crash on Newburg Rd at Bishop Ln

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is dead after a crash on Newburg Road at Bishop Lane Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, witnesses told police on the scene that a driver, who’s was identified as Ludwin Salazar-Perez, was driving north on Newburg Rd when he ran the stoplight at the intersection. Salazar-Perez’s vehicle hit another vehicle traveling west on Bishop Lane. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Jeffrey Green, 54.
Green was rushed to UofL Hospital, where he died.
Salazar-Perez was arrested for not having a valid driver’s license.
