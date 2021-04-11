Man dies in crash on Newburg Rd at Bishop Ln

The victim was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive his injuries. (Source: Gray News)
By Makayla Ballman | April 11, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 11:16 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is dead after a crash on Newburg Road at Bishop Lane Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, witnesses told police on the scene that a driver, who’s was identified as Ludwin Salazar-Perez, was driving north on Newburg Rd when he ran the stoplight at the intersection. Salazar-Perez’s vehicle hit another vehicle traveling west on Bishop Lane. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Jeffrey Green, 54.

Green was rushed to UofL Hospital, where he died.

Salazar-Perez was arrested for not having a valid driver’s license.

