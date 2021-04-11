Man dies in early morning crash on Shelbyville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after a crash on Shelbyville Road early Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Shelbyville Road, between Whittington Parkway and Hurstbourne Parkway.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a press release, the driver, who’s hasn’t been identified, was driving east on Shelbyville Road when he drifted into the right lane of traffic, went off the roadway, and into a ditch. Mitchell said the vehicle rolled and then hit a tree.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.