Man dies in early morning crash on Shelbyville Road

One person is dead after a crash on Shelbyville Road early Sunday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | April 11, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 8:57 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after a crash on Shelbyville Road early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Shelbyville Road, between Whittington Parkway and Hurstbourne Parkway.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a press release, the driver, who’s hasn’t been identified, was driving east on Shelbyville Road when he drifted into the right lane of traffic, went off the roadway, and into a ditch. Mitchell said the vehicle rolled and then hit a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

