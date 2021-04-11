Man shot in Walgreens over shoplifting allegations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is recovering after being shot by a security officer.
LMPD says it happened at the Walgreens at 200 W. Broadway.
According to police, the person got into a fight with the security office. The fight eventually led to a shooting.
The alledged shoplifter was taken to University of Lousiville hospital and is expected to survive.
First division officers are investigating the incident. It’s unclear if charges will be filed against anyone.
