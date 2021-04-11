New mass vaccination site opens Monday in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest mass vaccination site will open to the public on Monday.
The goal at Cardinal Stadium is to administer about 24,000 vaccines a week for seven straight weeks. Twenty-four lanes will be open as nearly 100 volunteers and medical personnel work to increase the number of those vaccinated. There’s a lot of logistics involved due to the size of the site but, organizers say it’s just exciting to get more shots distributed.
Monday will be busy with about 3,500 appointments scheduled. The site is open to anyone 16 and older and can give up to 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a day. Walk-ups will be accepted but, it’s best to make an appointment.
If you’re under the age of 18, you’ll need to have a parent or guardian present when getting vaccinated.
To schedule an appointment for the covid vaccine at Cardinal Stadium click here.
