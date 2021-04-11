Police in Scott County, IN search for ATV owner after shots fired at police

SCOTT COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Scott County, Indiana authorities are searching for a person who fired shots at a sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning.
The incident happened after a deputy tried to pull over a person riding an ATV (four-wheeler) around 5:45 a.m., near State Road 256 and Terry Road in rural Scott County.
Police say the rider took off and the deputy lost sight of the rider and the ATV. A little while later, the deputy spotted the ATV again, this time going through a field on the north side of State Road 256.
Police say the ATV rider got off the ATV and started running. The deputy followed until they heard what they believed to be gunshots. The deputy fired shots towards the ATV rider, as the deputy began taking cover. Attempts to locate the ATV rider were unsuccessful.
The deputy was not injured. It’s unknown if the rider of the ATV was injured.
The ATV was abandoned and police are asking the public to identify the person the ATV could belong to.
If you know who the ATV belongs to, or saw anything Sunday morning, call the Indiana State Police at 812-246-5424 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 812-752-5550.
