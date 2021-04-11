Racing Louisville FC gains draw in team’s opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -In the first match of its inaugural season, Racing Louisville FC came away with a dramatic draw against the Orlando Pride on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.
In the 12th minute of the match, history was made as Racing’s Cece Kizer scored the team’s first official goal., 1-nill Racing.
Later in the second half, Orlando’s Abigail Kim scored in the 88th minute and the Pride moved in front 2-1.
In stoppage time and off a free kick, Racing’s Brooke Hendrix came up with the ball and punched it in for the goal. Racing gained a draw in their first ever match, 2-2 against Orlando.
“That tells you everything about this team,” said Racing’s head coach Christy Holly. " We’re young and hungry. We have work to do but they’re not going to stop until the very last minute.”
Racing Louisville FC is back in action on Thursday at Washington.
