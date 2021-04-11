Sacred Heart edges Marshall County for state title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Triniti Ralston scored 18 points, which included key three pointers in the second half, as she and her Sacred Heart teammates nipped Marshall County 49-47 in the championship game of the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 on Saturday night at Rupp Arena.
Ralston’s triple near the end of the second quarter left the Valkyries up 26 to 22 at halftime. Marshall County put together a spurt to build a five point lead in the third quarter. But a Sacred Heart run trimmed the lead as Marshall led 37 -35 after three quarters.
Early in the fourth, Ralston connected from the arc to put the Valkyries up 38-37. Marshall County regained the lead 45-42. Then with 2:33 left to play, Ralston got fouled on a three point attempt, then stepped to the line and knock down all three free throws. The teams were tied 47-all.
WIth under a minute to play, Sacred Heart’s Alexandra Wolff scored on a follow shot to give her team a 49-47 advantage. The Valkyries then shut down a couple of Marshall’s possessions in the closing seconds to preserve their title, the fifth overall for the school.
Sacred Heart’s Josie Gilvin score four points but did pull down eight rebounds, blocked five shots and grabbed five steals. Gilvin was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player. For winning coach Donna Moir, the victory was the 701st of her career.
