Super Stock pulls upset in Arkansas Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Super Stock, who had lost his previous four starts, came charging late to capture the Arkansas Derby on Saturday night at Oaklawn Park. The victory awarded Super Stock 100 Kentucky Derby points to secure the colt a spot in the Run for the Roses on May first.
The Arkansas Derby’s top favorites, Concert Tour and Caddo River, appeared to have turned the mile and an eighth test into a match race as those two took the field into the top of the stretch. Concert Tour, the 1-5 betting choice, put a neck in front of Caddo River during the final strides. But Super Stock and jockey Ricardo Santana kicked into gear and ran past that pair. The margin of victory was two and a half lengths over runnerup, Caddo River. Concert Tour wound up third, as the winner was timed in 1:50.92.
Super Stock, who returned $26.40, is trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. Asmussen’s father, Keith, is co-owner.
