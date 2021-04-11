Super Stock pulls upset in Arkansas Derby

The Arkansas Derby’s top favorites, Concert Tour and Caddo River, appeared to have turned the mile and an eighth test into a match race as those two took the field into the top of the stretch. Concert Tour, the 1-5 betting choice, put a neck in front of Caddo River during the final strides. But Super Stock and jockey Ricardo Santana kicked into gear and ran past that pair. The margin of victory was two and a half lengths over runnerup, Caddo River. Concert Tour wound up third, as the winner was timed in 1:50.92.