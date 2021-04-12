Charles Booker probes another run for U.S. Senate

“As Kentuckians, we know about tough times. But over these last few years, we have truly been through a lot,” Booker said. “It’s been hard, but as Kentuckians, we stood up and showed up for our neighbors, finding ways to uplift and help each other however we could. But even in a historic, unprecedented public health and economic crisis, most of our politicians couldn’t be bothered to do anything, voting against survival checks for working families and trying to take away our health care in order to give our money away to wealthy campaign donors. Kentuckians deserve a senator who will fight as hard for us as we fight for each other, and that’s why I’m formally announcing an exploratory committee for U.S. Senate. We can, we will, and we must build a future that works for all of us instead of just for a wealthy few.”