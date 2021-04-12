Commonwealth’s largest COVID vaccination site opens in Louisville

The whole idea behind opening Cardinal Stadium as a mass vaccination center is to go big or go home or in this case with the pandemic, stay home and inside. The site has 28 lanes and will get people in and vaccinated within 10 minutes. It can vaccinate about 24,000 thousand people a week, for up to seven weeks. The Cardinals may be in their off season but Beshear said the community still needs to cheer team Kentucky to victory.