FORECAST: Fog will give way to some sunshine

- RAIN SHOWERS: Return late tonight into Tuesday
- COOL WEATHER: Highs overall this week will average below the normal of 68°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Low clouds/fog will break up to a partly sunny sky by Monday afternoon. Highs will be fairly close to what you would expect for mid-April; we’ll see highs in the 60s to perhaps 70° in the city.
Clouds increase once again this evening with showers lighting up the radar after midnight toward sunrise Tuesday.
Showers Tuesday morning will fade to the south/east as we move into Tuesday afternoon. It may turn windy for a few hours as well later in the day.
Partly cloudy conditions continue into Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.
