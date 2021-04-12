FORECAST: Fog will give way to some sunshine

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 4/12 4AM
By Brian Goode | March 29, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 4:15 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN SHOWERS: Return late tonight into Tuesday
  • COOL WEATHER: Highs overall this week will average below the normal of 68°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Low clouds/fog will break up to a partly sunny sky by Monday afternoon. Highs will be fairly close to what you would expect for mid-April; we’ll see highs in the 60s to perhaps 70° in the city.

Clouds increase once again this evening with showers lighting up the radar after midnight toward sunrise Tuesday.

Showers Tuesday morning will fade to the south/east as we move into Tuesday afternoon. It may turn windy for a few hours as well later in the day.

Partly cloudy conditions continue into Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.

