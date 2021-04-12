FORECAST: Mix of sun, clouds today; showers return Tuesday

- RAIN SHOWERS: Return late tonight into Tuesday
- COOL WEATHER: Highs overall this week below the average high of 68°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s clouds break up leaving us with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky around the region this afternoon. Highs max out in the upper 60s to near 70°. It will be breezy this afternoon with gusts near 25 MPH.
Clouds increase once again this evening with showers lighting up the radar after midnight toward sunrise Tuesday. Lows slide into the 40s overnight.
Showers Tuesday morning will fade to the south/east as we move into Tuesday afternoon. While the rain may fade, clouds linger through the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s.
Partly cloudy conditions continue into Tuesday night with lows in the 40s. We’ll see a small chance of rain tomorrow night into early Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.