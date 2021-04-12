FORECAST: Scattered rain early Tuesday

- TUESDAY: Morning showers will fade after noon
- COOL WEATHER: Highs overall this week below the average high of 68°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight with only a slight chance for a shower.
Scattered showers are possible during the morning hours. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with some cloud breaks during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.
Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue into Tuesday night with lows in the 40s. We’ll see a small chance of rain tomorrow night into early Wednesday mainly south of Louisville.
A disturbance passing to our south Wednesday morning will bring a few showers, mainly south of Louisville. Morning clouds will give way to a partly sunny to mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid-60s.
Another rain chance appears in the Earliest Alert Forecast for the weekend. It’s too early to talk details, but at this point, we’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
