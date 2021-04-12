Funeral, celebration of life event planned for teen kayaker Jacob Stover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the week following what would have been Jacob Stover’s 17th birthday, the family announced plans for his funeral and a celebration of life event after his body was found in the Ohio River last month.
Stover was reported missing on January 10 after he went kayaking on the Ohio River and didn’t return home. Crews, volunteers, and rescue teams worked for months to search for Stover along the river banks, and his body was found March 9 near the Newburgh Dam.
The family posted on the Search for Jake Stover Facebook page that a private funeral service would be held for family and friends of Stover’s Saturday, April 17 at St. Albert the Great on Girard Drive.
Following the service, a public celebration of life in memory of Stover will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Albert the Great School gymnasium. Members of the public can gather to share memories of his life, and are asked to wear red in his honor.
Masks and social distancing are required at the event, and attendees will remain in groups of immediate family during the duration of the event.
More details can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
