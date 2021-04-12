Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/12

Much cooler weather ahead but having said that, it won’t be too far from “normal”.
In these setups we just have to watch for clear skies and light winds after a cold front pushes through. Those setups lead to frost or freeze conditions all the way into early May around here.
We face a couple of mornings this week that are approaching those levels---Thursday & Friday Mornings.
There is another chance early next week and then we get a break in that threat. Hopefully for the season. We shall see.
Rain chances will be scattered but with the fast motion of our weather pattern and lack of a strong south wind---rain totals will be light.
The video will break all of this down in more detail.
See you guys next week!
