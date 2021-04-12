Gov. Beshear: ‘Be a part of ending these capacity restrictions,’ 270 new cases Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear updated the commonwealth Monday on continued efforts rolling out vaccines for Kentuckians and fighting against the spread of COVID-19.
Beshear mentioned his visit to the new mass vaccination site located at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, which opened up to patients Monday morning. The new site can administer about 4,000 COVID shots per day, with 28 lanes for patients to drive through and receive their vaccine dose within minutes.
“This is how we win the war against COVID,” Beshear said.
With the new Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge, Beshear said capacity restrictions and curfew can be lifted for public places like restaurants and bars once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first dose of COVID vaccine.
The governor reminded Kentuckians mass vaccination sites and pharmacies in the commonwealth are offering thousands of appointments available for individuals who want to sign up.
“Be a part of defeating COVID, be a part of ending these capacity restrictions. All you got to do is call now, sign up, and get vaccinated,” Beshear said.
While restrictions may be lifted once the goal is met, the governor said to keep social distancing and wearing masks. Beshear reported Kentucky has reported at least one case of each of the newer, more concerning variants of COVID-19. This includes the B.1.1.7 variant, the B.1.427 and B.1.429 strain, and the P.1 strain.
“We’ve got to do this and we’ve got to do it right,” Beshear said.
Monday’s report confirmed 270 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 433,352.
Seven additional deaths were also confirmed in Monday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to the virus to 6,257.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.16 percent.
A total of 1,558,463 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.
Also starting Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened their COVID-19 funeral assistance program, providing financial support for COVID-19 related deaths. To apply, call 1 (844) 684-6333 or visit FEMA.gov.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 380
- Patients currently in ICU : 104
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 54
- Long-term care facilities: Four new resident cases, nine new staff cases, no new deaths.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
