Louisville kicks off Youth Violence Prevention Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Numerous groups are looking for more adults to volunteer and work with these programs that help serve kids dealing with violence.
Several local organizations including JCPS, Metro Council and the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods are helping to fuel and provide resources for this week’s National Youth Violence Prevention Week.
Firearms are the second-leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the United States according to SAVE – Students Against Violence Everywhere.
WAVE 3 News has brought you the stories of the increase in gun violence in Louisville neighborhoods, but more specifically the impact that spike is having on children.
Over the next five days, virtual events will give opportunities for children to voice their concerns about violence in their neighborhoods. In turn, finding out what they can do to be a positive change when confronted by those types of situations.
“The central message to this week is that everybody can and should do something. An act of educating yourself or someone else collaborating with a youth serving organization, generating an idea.” Monique Williams, Director of the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said.
At the end of the week, the goal is to have connected children, their parents and neighbors with resources on reducing crime and steps that can be taken to bring about a positive change where they live.
“If eight white kids were killed and 32 were shot and injured in suburban malls in our country every day, what would the country be doing? A hell of a lot more than what we are doing right now for the problem that we have going on right now and that’s not right,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Fischer said a collaboration between OSHN and Kentuckianaworks, the Reimage program, offers a second chance to children and young adults who have been involved in the justice system. The program connects young people to training, jobs and education, hoping to break the cycle of crime and violence.
For more information on the Reimage program, visit their website here.
