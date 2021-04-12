Man falls three stories in Hurstbourne; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man fell three stories in Hurstbourne late Monday afternoon, prompting St. Matthews fire crews and EMS workers to respond.
The 25-year-old reportedly fell in the 300 block of Palazzo Circle, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed, which is the location of the Rialto Hurstbourne apartment complex. It was not confirmed if he fell at the complex or another building.
It happened just before 5 p.m.
The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately clear.
This story will be updated.
