Man falls three stories in Hurstbourne; investigation underway
Police Line Do Not Cross (Source: Gray Television)
By Shellie Sylvestri | April 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 5:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man fell three stories in Hurstbourne late Monday afternoon, prompting St. Matthews fire crews and EMS workers to respond.

The 25-year-old reportedly fell in the 300 block of Palazzo Circle, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed, which is the location of the Rialto Hurstbourne apartment complex. It was not confirmed if he fell at the complex or another building.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately clear.

This story will be updated.

