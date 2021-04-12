908 new COVID-19 related cases, 3 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,746 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, there had been 699,823 cases reported in the state, with 908 new cases and 3 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,993,880 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 125,650 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,410,070 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,242,439 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 4.8% 7-day positivity rate.
