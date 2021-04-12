Woman dead, officer seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead and a Lexington police officer is seriously hurt after a crash on New Circle Road.
It happened on the inner loop of New Circle between Harrodsburg and Nicholasville Roads around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Police say a driver going the wrong way collided with a police cruiser.
Crews worked to get both drivers out of their respective vehicles.
The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The other driver, a woman, has been pronounced dead. The coroner’s office has yet to release her name.
Police say the inner and outer loops of New Circle Road will be blocked between Nicholasville Road and Harrodsburg Road until further notice.
