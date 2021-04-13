Beshear: 799 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, 3 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID cases in Kentucky Tuesday and urged people to continue to get vaccinated despite halted use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Six women out of 6.8 million Americans who received the J&J COVID vaccine developed rare blood clotting conditions, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed Tuesday.
“Everyone should still get one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines during this pause. We cannot let this slow us down,” Beshear said in a statement. “The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments. Stay calm – it looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by COVID.”
The governor said 1,586,411 Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID so far.
Beshear reported 799 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with the state seeing a 3.2% positivity rate.
There were three reported deaths.
As of Tuesday, 405 people were in the hospital for COVID-19-related reasons, 96 were in the ICU, and 53 were on ventilators.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.