Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rising in Jefferson County

“The governor did say we can lift restrictions once we get to 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated,” Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “That means in Jefferson County, we need about 150,000 more people to sign up. We have the capacity to get that done in three weeks. So I just really encourage you to talk to your friends and neighbors and get signed up because that is how we are going to get back to the lives we used to have.”