Fern Creek seniors earning millions of dollars in college scholarships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program at Fern Creek High School is aimed at helping dozens of seniors earn millions of dollars in scholarships to top colleges and universities.
Thirty-seven seniors in Fern Creek’s Ivy Plus Academy have received more than $24 million in scholarship offers.
Ivy Plus is a program that looks at high-achieving, underrepresented students, and helps them through their four years of high school and get accepted to the college of their dreams.
Since its inception in 2016, 135 Ivy Plus Academy graduates have been accepted to more than 100 different colleges and universities and earned more than $72 million in scholarships.
