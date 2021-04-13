FORECAST: Scattered morning showers; drier afternoon ahead

- RAIN SHOWERS: This morning and again Wednesday morning south of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers track east through the region this morning before a drier afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies remain this afternoon, however, there will be breaks in those clouds at times. Highs today look to climb into the mid-60s.
Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue tonight with lows in the 40s. We’ll see a small chance of rain tomorrow night into early Wednesday mainly south of Louisville.
While most of the region deals with mostly cloudy skies to start Wednesday, areas south of Louisville will continue to deal with scattered showers through the morning hours. Clouds decrease during the afternoon, helping us to warm back into the mid-60s.
Our skies clear somewhat tomorrow night as temperatures drop down into the 30s. Patchy frost is possible in areas that see lighter winds and clearer skies outside of the Louisville Metro.
There is another chance of frost Friday morning as morning temperatures look to sit in the 30s to end the workweek. More rain is in the forecast for this weekend.
