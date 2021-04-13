FORECAST: Small shower chance Wednesday; temperatures staying below average

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We will have mostly cloudy to overcast conditions overnight with spotty showers possible, especially toward morning Wednesday. Temperatures won’t drop much due to clouds; expect lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another disturbance moves through the region Wednesday morning bringing a chance for scattered showers with the best chance to the south of Louisville. Clouds decrease during the afternoon, helping us to warm back into the mid-60s.