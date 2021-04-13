FORECAST: Small shower chance Wednesday; temperatures staying below average

- FROST POTENTIAL: Slight chance early Thursday & Friday
- BELOW AVERAGE TEMPS: Through next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We will have mostly cloudy to overcast conditions overnight with spotty showers possible, especially toward morning Wednesday. Temperatures won’t drop much due to clouds; expect lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another disturbance moves through the region Wednesday morning bringing a chance for scattered showers with the best chance to the south of Louisville. Clouds decrease during the afternoon, helping us to warm back into the mid-60s.
Partly cloudy conditions Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost is possible in areas that see lighter winds and clearer skies outside of the Louisville Metro.
Thursday will be chilly with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A light breeze and a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky will make it feel even cooler.
Another rain chance appears in the Earliest Alert Forecast for the weekend. It’s too early to talk details, but at this point, we’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.