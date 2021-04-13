Indiana mother, son back COVID vaccine after spending year in Pfizer trial

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A local family that enrolled in the Pfizer vaccine trial at Bardstown Pediatrics and Adult Research said they’re living proof there’s a chance at long-term coverage against COVID.
The Lane family of Sellersburg, Ind. started the trial not too long after the pandemic started.
”Our lives just went ‘Poof!’ overnight,” Christy Lane, a mother of four, told WAVE 3 News.
Less than a year ago, she and the rest of her family volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine trial. During the trial, half of the participants, including Christy Lane, got the vaccine. Meanwhile, the other half of the participants, including her son Caleb Lane, got the placebo shot.
“It was mysterious, to say the least,” Caleb Lane said. “You’re guessing ‘Did I get this? Did I get that?’ Obviously, you hope you got the vaccine to make you safer.”
The Lane family said the journey wasn’t easy, and it required a lot of discipline. It became routine for the participants to get a nose swab test every 10 to 14 days, have blood drawn to test for the antibodies, and constantly log their conditions, symptoms, and everything in between.
The entire process led the Lanes to believe in the science behind the vaccine.
At the beginning of the month, Pfizer announced data suggesting its vaccine still has 91% efficacy after six months. Doctors told Lane those numbers are a promising sign.
”That means it’s going to continue to give us protection even beyond the six months,” she said. “We’re looking at nine months, even one year. We have data now for almost a year; I got my shot almost a year ago.”
The positive conversations were all the more reasons Caleb Lane took his mother’s advice. The 17-year old got the vaccine in the same week he found out he got the placebo during the trial.
”I trusted [my mom], and I trusted the doctors who have been working hard through COVID,” Caleb Lane said.
Christy Lane’s youngest son is the only one left doing trials for asymptomatic studies. As more time goes on, doctors expect to see more data for the subsequent months.
