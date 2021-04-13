Jeffersonville vaccine clinic switches to Moderna after blood clot reports

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Community Action of Southern Indiana vaccine clinic originally planned on giving the Johnson and Johnson vaccines Tuesday. They switched to Moderna after one report of a bad batch and Tuesday’s latest reports of its connection to blood clots.
The latest news impacted locals, some who were ready to be vaccinated and others already cautious of the vaccine. Patients at the Community Action of Southern Indiana vaccine clinic told WAVE 3 News they received a notification Thursday that they would no longer be receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Instead they’d get the Moderna shot.
Deciding to get the COVID vaccine was an internal battle for Alexis Guernsey.
“I actually definitely did not want to get it at all,” Guernsey said.
The idea of a summer cruise and the noise around her made her switch.
“Definitely felt that pressure that you have to get it or you’re not going to be able to go into stores, you’re not going to be able to do this or that,” Guernsey said.
When a clinic moved in next to their job, Guernsey and her co-worker, Rosalie Jordan, decided it was time to get their shots. They saw it as a sign and for the two, it was confirmed when they learned they’d be getting Johnson and Johnson. Both preferred getting just one shot, but their comfortability changed within days when they received a notification Thursday.
On top of that, during the first two weeks of April, there were reports of a bad batch of the vaccine followed by the CDC’s investigation of potentially dangerous blood clots caused by the Johnson and Johnson shot.
“It was definitely nerve racking,” Guernsey said. “I recently had a surgery done. So knowing it’s connected {Johnson and Johnson} to having blood clot issues and it getting pulled[that} almost made me not want to get this one.”
Jordan said she decided to get the shot for her family. Knowing she was a few days away from getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine again made her think of her family.
“Hearing that was nerve racking,” Jordan said. “I don’t want to do something that would make me unavailable for my family.”
Guernsey and Jordan had a choice to cancel or take the Moderna vaccine. They went with Moderna and said they’re thankful they didn’t roll up their sleeves earlier.
The Jeffersonville clinic stayed empty for most of Tuesday. As of Tuesday, the clinic was providing the Moderna vaccine. It’s open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. To register log on to OurShot.IN.gov or call 211 or 812-866-9966.
