Kentucky pausing use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
The decision comes after reports of six people experiencing unusual clots in the days after getting the single-dose J&J vaccine, according to officials.
The symptoms appeared in the six people, who are women between 18 and 48, around six to 14 days after vaccination, the governor explained in citing health officials.
Around 6.8 million people have received the J&J vaccine in the United States. Kentucky has received around 210,000 doses, but not all have been used, Gov. Beshear said.
2,200 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered by the Northern Kentucky Health Department. No reports of adverse reactions from those doses have been reported, according to NKY Health.
The chances for developing these “rare” symptoms are one in a million, Gov. Beshear explained.
Those who have gotten the J&J vaccine will be “okay,” the governor stated.
Anyone with a J&J vaccine appointment more than four to five days from now should not cancel yet, according to the governor.
“Your appointments, if they are more than four or five days out, keep them for the moment,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will see. We should have more information tomorrow.”
Appointments in the next day or two probably will not happen though.
Gov. Beshear said the state has enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to make up for the loss of the J&J vaccine.
Anyone feeling symptoms of severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain, or shortness of breath, should call their health provider.
