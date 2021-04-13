Local pharmacist says J&J vaccine halt is ‘rare occurrence’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday’s news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is impacting supply at local pharmacies.
Middletown pharmacist Mary Boggess said she immediately called to cancel appointments, after hearing from state and federal governments that J&J should be put back on ice.
“I checked my email and I have actually still been receiving emails throughout the morning from state, federal and all different levels,” she said.
Boggess just opened Middletown Pharmacy and Wellness a few months back. She said she applied for her pharmacy to be a vaccine site because she wants to help improve people’s overall health. Boggess added that while some may be jolted by the J&J halt, this is nothing new for the medical community.
“It is, you know, a potential with any new product that comes out, drug or vaccine,” she said. “They do after-market studies, and people report any adverse effects.”
In total, Boggess said she’s given more than 100 vaccines, and the vaccines she currently has will have to sit until the government decides how to move forward.
“The vaccines that I have, that have not been opened, actually have an expiration date at the end of June,” she said, adding that the shelf-life of unsealed J&J vaccine is around four months. “I’m going to hang tight and see how long they recommend pausing these doses. If it’s a recommendation of a pretty long-time frame, I’m going to look into ordering another brand.”
The pharmacist said she was in the process of administering her third shipment of J&J before the freeze. When she first applied and was approved for her pharmacy to be a vaccine site, the federal government sent her J&J, and she didn’t have a choice. Now she thinks she’ll be able to order whichever vaccine she wants moving forward.
“To the people who have already received the vaccine, I just really want to reassure them that this is a rare occurrence,” Boggess said.
The pharmacist added that, as always, if people experience any odd symptoms, they should contact their primary healthcare providers.
