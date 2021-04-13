3 men face federal indictments in carjacking, child exploitation cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused in an August carjacking also has been charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.
Bruno Castillo-Juarez, 19, was charged with carjacking, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, and brandishing a firearm, which carries a minimum of seven years.
In August, 19-year-old Dakota Kendall and his father, Barry Kendall, told WAVE 3 News about the carjacking incident that culminated when they went out looking for the suspect, found him and held him until police arrived. Watch that story here.
The same grand jury on Friday charged Ruben Hernandez, 19, with production of child pornography, and Darrin Ammons, 51, with receipt of child pornography.
It’s not clear what the connections are between the suspects.
Production of child pornography carries a term between 15 and 30 years; receipt and/or distribution of child pornography carries a term between five and 20 years.
